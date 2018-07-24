Azmin: NEP must be based on need, not race

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at Parliament July 24 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Putrajaya’s review of the New Economic Policy (NEP) will ensure that the affirmative action is dispensed according to need rather than racial considerations, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

The minister disclosed yesterday that the government will review the technically defunct policy as part of a larger examination of previously introduced measures.

“We are still discussing the review because we strongly believe Pakatan Harapan’s economic policies should not be based on race,” he told reporters in Parliament today.

“It should be based on needs instead,” he added.

MORE TO COME