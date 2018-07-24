Minister says lacks manpower to keep constant eye on childcare centres

Wan Azizah (centre) said her ministry was looking into measures to ensure safety at childcare centres registered with the government. — Picture by Miera Zulyana.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) does not have enough staff to adequately monitor childcare centres registered with the government, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The women, family and community development minister said her ministry was consequently looking into other measures to ensure safety at such centres.

These include attempting to have all registered by the department, possibly introducing an application for parents to remotely monitor their children, and for such centres to be equipped with surveillance cameras.

“We understand the shortcomings we have in monitoring these centres. We have 4,293 centres registered under JKM as of June, but we do not have enough officers to monitor the centres closely,” she said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

A four-month-old boy choked to death at a nursery yesterday, the latest such incident in the country.

