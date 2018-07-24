Kim Kardashian unveils new ‘Classic Collection’

US TV personality Kim Kardashian West arriving at the 2018 CFDA Fashion awards June 4, 2018 at The Brooklyn Museum in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 24 — Kim Kardashian is celebrating the summer with the launch of a brand-new makeup collection.

Dubbed the “Classic Collection by Kim Kardashian”, the series is the latest drop from the reality TV star’s wildly successful KKW Beauty brand.

The collection, which launches tomorrow at KKW Beauty’s Los Angeles pop-up store, and online on July 27, features a 10-hue eyeshadow palette of sultry neutral shades in matte and metallic finishes, ranging from deep red browns to shimmering copper tones. It also includes four new “Peach Crème Lipsticks”, formulated using a hydrating blend of oils and extracts, and four lip liners — all of which are currently being teased on the brand’s Instagram account.

The nine-piece series is the latest in a string of high-profile launches from KKW Beauty, which dropped its first lipstick collection back in June, following a concealer collection and a collaborative series with Kardashian’s long-term makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in April.

Since being founded last year, Kardashian’s “KKW Beauty” and “KKW Fragrance” brands have seen incredible success, netting the star US$350 million (RM1.42 billion) and recently placing her at number 54 on Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list. — AFP-Relaxnews