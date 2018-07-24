Dr Wan Azizah says can stay DPM even if no longer PKR president

Anwar is set to contest the presidency for the first time in the coming PKR election, taking over from Dr Wan Azizah. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Outgoing PKR chief Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said her presidency of the Pakatan Harapan pact is enough to justify her continuing as deputy prime minister.

Her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is set to contest the position for the first time in the coming PKR election, taking over from Dr Wan Azizah.

When asked if this change would put her position as DPM in jeopardy, she replied in the negative.

“It’s okay, because my post in Pakatan Harapan still exists,” she said.

Anwar is currently the de facto leader of both PKR and PH.

