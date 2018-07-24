Victoria Beckham’s first Reebok collection drops this week

Victoria Beckham on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 24 — After months of teasing, Victoria Beckham’s collaboration with Reebok is finally about to hit the shelves.

The former Spice Girl and current fashion mogul has been working with the sportswear giant on a capsule collection of Nineties-inspired merchandise that is set to launch this week.

The collection draws references from the brand’s basketball roots and the game’s legendary player Shaquille O’Neal. Beckham and O’Neal were first seen sporting pieces from the collaboration back in April, in a series of fun snaps posted to Beckham’s Instagram account.

The series, which drops on reebok.com and victoriabeckham.com on July 26, includes hoodies and tees featuring the Reebok and O’Neal “dunkman” logos, with an additional, limited-edition version t-shirt also available on the designer’s website.

“For me this capsule really represents a celebration of that era, Reebok and Shaq’s shared history in basketball, and the great heritage pieces I discovered in those archives,” Beckham told Fashionista in an official statement. “The unisex approach, and the nods to streetwear that are present in this capsule, are important elements that I will take through to the full collection I am currently working on.”

The full collection Beckham refers to is reportedly launching later this year. “To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do,” she said last November, when the partnership was first announced. “I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.” — AFP-Relaxnews