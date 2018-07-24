Are Arctic Monkeys teasing ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ video?

Arctic Monkeys might have a video in the works for the title track of ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — Arctic Monkeys posted an image to social media this weekend that may suggest a video is on the way for Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the title track from their latest album.

Frontman Alex Turner is pictured in the image the band posted on Twitter, dressed in a white suit and talking on an old-fashioned phone behind a neon-lit desk.

That image is leading many fans to speculate that the character he is playing in the image is “Mark”, the receptionist in the hotel of the track’s name, who says at one point in the song: “Good afternoon, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino. Mark speaking. Please tell me how may I direct your call?”

If Turner is appearing as Mark, then the image may very well be a screenshot from a forthcoming video for the track.

Such a video, if it materializes, will follow on from the surreal clip for fellow album track “Four Out of Five,” which evoked Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange.”

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the band’s first album in five years and their sixth overall, was released in May 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews