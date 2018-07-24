Hong Kong shares make modest gains at open

A man walks past a panel displaying figures of China stock indexes and Hang Seng Index at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, September 2, 2015. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 24 — Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open this morning after Wall Street finished mixed, with focus shifting to this week’s release of corporate earnings reports as trade tensions persist.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.21 per cent, or 60.38 points, to 28,316.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.10 per cent, or 2.73 points, to 2,862.27 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged down 0.02 per cent, or 0.27 points, to 1,601.42. — AFP