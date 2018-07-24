Stormy Daniels' lawyers say she's headed for divorce

Stormy Daniels, the porn star currently in legal battles with US President Donald Trump, speaks during a ceremony in her honour in West Hollywood, California May 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — The husband of adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, whose allegation of a sexual encounter with US President Donald Trump triggered a legal imbroglio and made her a household name, has filed for divorce, her lawyer said yesterday.

Attorney Michael Avenatti gave few details of the divorce petition other than to say it was filed last week and to say its accuracy was “vehemently disputed.”

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” Avenatti said on Twitter. “Stormy's daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

Avenatti did not immediately respond to queries on the petition, which was filed in Kaufman County, Texas, outside Dallas.

Daniels, 39, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, married heavy-metal rock drummer Glendon Crain in 2015 after the two had been together for several years, according to media reports. The New York Daily News and other media outlets reported that Crain, who also has worked in the adult entertainment business and goes by the name Brendon Miller, is her third husband.

The Dallas Morning News reported the couple moved in 2014 to the Dallas suburb of Forney, where they bought a two-story house. Their daughter is believed to have been born in 2011.

Crain was granted a temporary restraining order to prevent Daniels from taking their daughter on her "Make America Horny Again" tour of strip clubs across the nation, according to WFAA-TV in Dallas.

Neither Crain, 41, nor a representative could immediately be reached for comment.

Daniels came to international attention by asserting publicly that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, a decade before he was elected president.

Trump has denied having had an affair with Daniels, saying she was paid to stop “false and extortionist accusations.”

Daniels has filed suit seeking to void a non-disclosure agreement she signed the month before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for a US$130,000 payment (RM527,856) from Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep her story secret. Daniels also has sued Trump for defamation, and she is suing Cohen as well.

Critics of the president have argued the Federal Election Commission should investigate the payments as a potential violation of campaign finance laws. The divorce filing comes a week after Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, accused of making improper physical contact during a performance. The charges were dismissed. — Reuters