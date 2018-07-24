Is the UK set to ban the sale of all animal fur?

Animal fur has become an increasingly controversial material in the fashion industry of late, with multiple luxury houses taking an anti-fur stance. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 24 — A UK Parliamentary Committee has called upon the government to hold a public consultation on the issue of banning the sale of animal fur.

The inquiry was conducted by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, in response to investigations by the charity Humane Society International UK, leader of the #FurFreeBritain campaign.

The report also calls on the British government to introduce a new mandatory fur and animal product labelling regime so that shoppers can make properly informed choices.

Fur farming has been illegal in the UK on ethical grounds since 2003, but the country imports fox, rabbit, mink, coyote, racoon dog, and chinchilla furs from overseas countries including China, Poland and Finland. In a statement, executive director of Humane Society International UK Claire Bass called the move a “double standard.”

“The UK Government has the opportunity to blaze a trail as the first country to ban the sale of all animal fur, so we are delighted that Efra Committee members are pressing government to launch a public consultation to help inform and build that case,” Bass added.

“With innovation in textiles offering high quality humane alternatives to real fur, the fur trade's days are clearly numbered, but it can't end quickly enough for the hundreds of millions of animals trapped and tormented in tiny cages. A UK ban would be a major nail in the coffin of this morally bankrupt industry.”

Animal fur has become an increasingly controversial material in the fashion industry of late, with multiple luxury houses taking an anti-fur stance. This year has seen designers John Galliano and Donatella Versace eschew the use of the material, while Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Gucci all pledged to go fur-free last year. Luxury heavyweights Armani, Hugo Boss, and Stella McCartney already operate fur-free models. — AFP-Relaxnews