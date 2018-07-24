Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on earnings

A man looks at at an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo January 15, 2014. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 23 — Tokyo stocks opened higher this morning as the yen’s rise peaked, with investor focus shifting to corporate earnings reports over the coming weeks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.64 per cent, or 144.39 points, to 22,541.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 per cent, or 10.07 points, at 1,748.77.

“As the yen’s rise (against the dollar) peaked, buying back is seen dominating early trade,” Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

“Individual shares of companies expected to have positive corporate earnings will get attention” from investors, he said.

The dollar traded at ¥111.33 (RM4.07) in early Asian trade, down slightly from ¥111.46 in New York but up from ¥110.97 in Tokyo yesterday afternoon.

Mitsubishi Motors was 2.45 per cent higher at ¥919 ahead of its earnings report for the first quarter to June due later today.

Banks were higher after US bond yields rose, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial trading up 1.21 per cent at ¥4,510 and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 0.61 per cent higher at ¥690.9.

On Wall Street, the Dow closed down 0.1 per cent at 25,044.29. — AFP