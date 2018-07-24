Bordeaux block Malcom move to Roma after late Barcelona bid

Malcom of Girondins Bordeaux (centre) in Ligue 1 action against Nice at Stade Matmut Atlantique, 21 December, 2016. — Reuters pic

BORDEAUX, July 24 — Bordeaux have blocked the transfer of Brazilian winger Malcom to Roma after a last-minute bid for the player from Barcelona, said a source from the French club yesterday.

“There has been an approach from Barca,” the source confirmed, after Bordeaux had reached an agreement earlier in the day to sell Malcom to Italian giants Roma.

The 21-year-old had been expected to arrive in Rome last night for a medical today before joining his future teammates on their pre-season tour of the United States the following day, but had his flight cancelled by the Ligue 1 outfit at the last moment.

Barcelona made contact with Bordeaux following the failure to sign Brazil international Willian from Chelsea and, according to Italian media reports, made a bid larger than the reported fee of €38 million (US$44.4 million, RM181 million) struck with Roma.

Malcom had been a reported target for several European clubs including Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham, but English clubs may have been put off from making a bid as he needed a UK work permit to play in the Premier League.

Malcom scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Bordeaux last season.

Roma finished third in Serie A behind champions Juventus and Napoli to qualify for the 2018/19 Champions League group stage, having reached the semi-finals of the competition last term. — AFP