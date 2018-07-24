Pahang Regent welcomes review of ECRL cost

Tengku Abdullah said the ECRL project would enhance the economic and industrial growth in the states involved, including Pahang. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 24 — Pahang Regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he welcomed the federal government's decision to review the cost of construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

In his speech when opening the first meeting of the 14th Pahang State Assembly here today, Tengku Abdullah said the project would enhance the economic and industrial growth in the states involved, including Pahang.

Nevertheless, he reminded the state government to continue to cooperate and support the efforts of the federal government in enhancing economic development, adding that the state should not rely on the land and minerals sector, which is expected to contribute RM337.7 million this year, and the forestry sector which is expected to bring in RM102.45 million.

He said the state government should be proactive in promoting private investment especially in the manufacturing sector, adding that there was much potential in the state, and focus should be given to biotechnology, information technology, agritechnics, agriculture and also the livestock sector.

Touching on illegal logging, Tengku Abdullah urged the Pahang Forestry Department to utilise current technologies and not only rely on traditional enforcement methods in curbing illegal logging activities.

The Pahang Regent said he appreciated the efforts of former Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob especially for implementing Pahang's 1Malaysia 1Malaysia People's Housing (PRIMA).

He said as of May this year, 109 housing projects with 35,813 units in the state were approved but there had been rumours that a small number of people had more than one house and renting out their other homes as homestay units.

As such, he urged the state government to investigate and take action against those who breached the rules as they were being unfair to the people who really needed a house.

Tengku Abdullah also drew attention to the action of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in delegating power to the land administrator for the approval of the transfer of land titles and mortgage.

He also hoped that deductions or discounts on applications to land premiums were in reasonable proportions and would help contribute to the state revenue. — Bernama