From 2020, Detroit Auto Show will move from January to June

What Detroit's Cobo Center could look like during NAIAS 2020. — Picture courtesy of North American International Auto Show

DETROIT, July 24 — The organisers of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) have announced that from 2020, the Detroit-based auto show will be held annually in June instead of January.

The NAIAS, one of North America's largest motor shows, has a major change in store for 2020. Usually staged in January each year, the Detroit show will be moved to June. This notably avoids conflict with the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Shows (CES), which now also encompasses cars and car tech.

The aim is also to rethink the auto show, transforming it into a new city-wide experience, with June weather making indoor and outdoor events a possibility. A host of events could be organised in various downtown locations and venues, possibly even at Belle Isle Park, which is known for hosting various auto races.

The show will provide carmakers the opportunity to show off and demo their latest models, while the public will be able to enjoy activities and showcases around specific themes, such as autonomous driving and off-road challenges.

The first June edition of Detroit's NAIAS will be held from June 8, 2020.

In 2018, the Detroit Auto Show drew some 800,000 visitors over two weeks.

Detroit Auto Show Summer 2020 from NAIAS on Vimeo.

See more at the North American International Auto Show website. — AFP-Relaxnews