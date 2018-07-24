Baby dies after choking on milk in nursery

MELAKA, July 24 — It was only his sixth day at the nursery, but it was not meant to be as the four-month-old baby boy died after choking on milk.

Yusof Al-Baihakki Zainal Abidin was brought from the nursery at the Al-Azim Mosque Complex and admitted to the Melaka Hospital at 12.05pm but he was confirmed dead 30 minutes later.

Melaka Tengah Police chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said that initial police investigations found that a caregiver at the nursery had fed the child with milk supplied by the baby's mother at about 8.30am after which the baby had gone to sleep.

“However she was shocked to find the baby unconscious when she tried to wake him up at 11.45am.

“The caregiver had then taken the baby to the hospital and also informed the the baby's mother,” he said

Afzanizar said an examination found no bruises or injuries on the baby and police had classified the case as sudden death.

Meanwhile, the baby’s father Zainal Abidin Deraman, 34, a policeman at the Melaka Tengah District Poilce Headquarters, said he had sent his son to the nursery at 7am, before going to work.

He said that it was only his son’s sixth day at the nursery as the child had been previously looked after by his maternal grandmother.

“I am sad, which father won’t be, if his son is gone...I had to wait for almost eight years to get a second child,” he said adding that his son's body would be taken to Kota Baharu, Kelantan for burial. — Bernama