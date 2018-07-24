With eye on healthy living, PKNS seeks to turn Bernam Jaya into green township

Some 1,000 people participated in the PKNS Trail Run and Duathlon 2018. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

BERNAM JAYA, July 24 — Bordering Perak but just 45 minutes from Kuala Lumpur, the Selangor district of Bernam Jaya is poised to become the next prime piece of real estate.

Known as Selangor’s northern gateway, Bernam Jaya’s development began in earnest 20 years ago. Today, the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) hopes to retain its rustic charm while folding in all the conveniences of modern living.

Bernam Jaya’s proximity to the mountains means it still has a lot of greenery that calms the mind, perfect for those seeking a return to nature and a less hectic life.

At the start of the PKNS Trail Run and Duathlon 2018.

“Located near the Titiwangsa range, its close proximity to Fraser Hill, lots of green spaces and nestled between serene kampungs, Bernam Jaya is perfect for those who wish to escape the hustle and bustle city and retire in peace,’’ PKNS chief executive Datin Paduka Dr Noraida Mohd Yusof said.

To promote the developing township, PKNS held a trail run and duathlon last weekend, and which it hopes to conduct annually as part of its sustainable green living concept for Bernam Jaya.

The trail run was divided into three categories of 21km, 10km and 5km category while the duathlon covered 30km, which saw participants kicking off the first leg of the race with a 5km run before switching over to biking for 20km and finishing off the final 5km lap with another run.

Duathlon participants also had to cycle for 20 kilometres.

“This is one of our strategies to draw interest in our projects and perhaps draw in potential buyers. At the same time we want people to see the natural beauty of Bernam Jaya and drawn attention to the area.

“The event is also a good means of community engagement. We did not expect nearly 1,000 people to participate in both competitions,’’ Noraida said.

She said Bernam Jaya has some 6,000 acres of land, and PKNS hopes to eventually build some 10,000 residential units there.

Datin Paduka Dr Noraida Mohd Yusof explained that PKNS aims to develop some 10,000 units in Bernam Jaya.

Development is currently planned to be carried out in 11 phases. The township is currently in phase one of its development, with 900 housing units built and another 1,000 units to be completed soon.

One of the upcoming residential properties is called the Estera, a link house project which offers a choice of double or 2 ½ storey houses with two types of floor plans.

Type A has 36 units and will be sold at RM500,000 each whiles types B has 121 units goibg for RM632,000 each.

The Estera, now at 58 per cent completion, is expected to be completed by 2020.