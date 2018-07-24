Ahmad Zahid: Increased racial provocation with scrapping of Sosma

Zahid said the proposal to abolish the Sedition Act 1948 and the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 shows that the government encourages religious, racial and political provocations and sentiments. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The abolition of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) will provide more opportunities for provocations of race and religion through social media channels, said opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president questioned the logic of repealing the law which was formulated to preserve public order from elements which could threaten national security.

“The proposal to repeal the ‘draconian’ law that he (Tun Dr Mahathir) himself defended from 1981 until 2003, would be a bigger threat to the country with the explosion of the 'free-for-all’ internet and mass media, as well as actions which threaten public order,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said last night the government would abolish controversial laws which suppress the people, specifically Sosma.

Zahid said the proposal to abolish the Sedition Act 1948 and the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 seems to show that the government encourages religious, racial and political provocations and sentiments.

“Umno is worried that there will be parties waiting for this opportunity to spread seditious statements and propaganda among the people. The effects are very scary, and the people will no longer feel safe in this environment,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that Umno also believes the government would abolish the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota) 2015 which had guarded the country from Daesh-style terrorism activities. — Bernama