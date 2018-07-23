Police awaiting details of two Malaysian women arrested with drugs in Japan

The police are still waiting for information on the arrest of two Malaysian women suspected of smuggling drugs at the Haneda Airport in Japan. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are still waiting for information on the arrest of two Malaysian women suspected of smuggling drugs at the Haneda Airport, Japan, on Thursday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the women, in their 20s, were believed to have smuggled 1.5 kg of methamphetamine estimated at RM3.3 million.

“We are in contact with them to obtain details of the arrests,” he told a press conference at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters here today.

The local media had reported that two Malaysian women were arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department and Tokyo Customs for allegedly smuggling drugs that were hidden in their underwear.

They were believed to have departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang to Haneda Airport.

Meanwhile, Mohmad said there was an increasing number of patrons, especially youth, at entertainment centres, who were involved in taking drugs which he described as worrying.

“From our inspection, 40 to 50 per cent of visitors at such centres have been tested positive for drugs...this trend is not good and indeed shocking,” he said.

Most of them were found taking synthetic drugs such as the Eramin 5 pill, syabu and ecstasy, Mohmad said. — Bernama