Maszlee promises to make TVET first choice for students in five years

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the Education Ministry will strive towards upholding TVET as students’ first choice of education in five years. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The Education Ministry will strive towards upholding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as students’ first choice of education in five years, said Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said TVET was one of the necessary and crucial elements which formed the foundation in building a highly-skilled society to strengthen the country’s potential for future growth.

“TVET empowers every level of society towards equitable development, towards poverty reduction and towards economic prosperity.

“And TVET skills are no longer viewed as a second-class specialisation,” he said at the Asia TVET Experts Forum 2018 (ATEF 2018) Network Gala Dinner here today.

Maszlee also witnessed the signing of 12 Memoranda of Understanding among local and foreign industry players to enhance mutual collaborations on TVET.

On the two-day forum which began today, Maszlee called on the 73 local and foreign experts to address several issues and global changes affecting the development of TVET, including efforts to strengthen the governance of TVET for both private and public institutions and to enhance the quality and delivery of TVET programmes to improve graduates employability.

“I believe, if all these issues can be properly addressed, TVET will be able to emerge as a programme of choice for many,” he added.

Themed Embracing TVET For Industrial Revolution 4.0, the two-day ATEF 2018 is a platform to discuss current issues relating to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in higher education. — Bernama