Tourism Ministry aims to put Malaysia in world’s top 10 tourist destinations

MELAKA, July 23 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has set a target for Malaysia to be listed in the world’s top 10 tourist destinations this year.

Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the ministry aimed to improve the country’s position after being ranked 12th last year.

He said Malaysia was on the right track to achieve the target as it had recorded 8.47 million tourist arrivals in the first four months this year.

“At the national level, we have set a target of recording 33.1 million foreign tourist arrivals this year,” he said when opening the 2018 national-level celebration of International Museum Day at Banda Hilir here tonight.

Also present were Chief Minister Adly Zahari and Museum Department director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin Kasim.

A total of 37 museums across the country are participating in the celebration from July 21 to 29 which involves various programmes including exhibitions, seminar, run and treasure hunt.

Meanwhile, Mohamaddin said Melaka is the second most popular tourist destination in the country after Kuala Lumpur with 16.79 million tourist arrivals recorded last year, which is an increase of 3.15 per cent from the previous year.

“I’m very confident that Melaka will easily achieve its target of recording 17 million tourist arrivals this year,” he added. — Bernama