Filipino jailed for being member of Abu Sayyaf militant group

KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — A Filipino man was today sentenced to 13 years’ jail by the High Court here for becoming a member of the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

Judge Alwi Abdul Wahab meted out the punishment on Marsan Ajilul @ Anuar Mohamad Asnalul, 32, after he pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered him to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on March 15.

Marsan Ajilul was charged with committing the offence here, between July 31, 2012 and March 15 this year under Section 130KA of the Penal Code, which provides for life imprisonment and a fine, upon conviction.

In mitigation, the man who was unrepresented said he had repented and fled to the country to start a new life.

However, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor requested the court to impose a deterrent sentence, taking into consideration the public interest.

On April 13, Marsan Ajilul was sentenced to six months jail and ordered to be given one stroke of the rotan by the Sessions Court here when he pleaded guilty to entering the country without valid travel document.

The father of four was charged under Section 6 (1) © of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155), punishable under Section 6 (3) of the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years or both, and whipping not exceeding six strokes, upon conviction.

He was arrested on March 15 at 10.30 am at the the Sabah Police Contingent headquarters here. — Bernama