PKR takes action against eight members for violating party regulations in GE14

PKR sacked eight members from the party for violating party discipline during GE14. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Pasir Salak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (Keadilan) branch chief Noor Azwan Ramli was sacked from the party for violating party discipline during the last 14th General Election (GE14).

Azwan was among the eight Keadilan members who faced party action, with another seven being suspended from the party for a period of two years and given stern warnings.

“With this decision, all the names involved are not allowed to be involved in party activities at all levels,” said Keadilan Communications director Fahmi Fadzil in a statement here tonight.

Fahmi said the decision was made at a meeting of the Political Bureau on July 10 which was chaired by party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and attended by other Political Bureau members.

Keadilan took a serious view of any action and misconduct of party members breaching party decisions and would not hesitate to take disciplinary action against any party members tarnishing Keadilan’s image.

However, he said those involved could appeal to the Central Executive Council within 14 days from the date of the decision under Clause 42 of the party’s Constitution.

Meanwhile members who were given a two-year suspension from the party are Audanan Talib (Tapah branch head), Id Azalan Shah Banyamin (Lenggong branch head), Major Kaha Othman (Gerik branch head), Capt (B) Usaili Alias (Parit branch head), Mohd Khair Mohd Zainal (Kuala Kangsar branch head), Alias Ibrahim and Shamugam Marimuthu (Penang Youth members).

Whereas Padang Rengas branch head Alias Ibrahim was given a stern warning. — Bernama