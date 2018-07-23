The new Honor Note 10 could be a phablet for gamers

The upcoming device's predecessor, the Honor Note 8, was released in 2016. The brand did not release a Note 9. — Picture courtesy of Honor

BEIJING, July 23 — The gigantic Note 10’s specs and design reveal a device possibly geared towards a better gaming and viewing experience.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has officially confirmed the launch of the Note 10 (yes, they skipped the Note 9) for July 31 in China through social media. However, there won’t be much left to unveil as the new phablet’s overall offerings can be pieced together from leaked images and a listing on TENAA.

Last week, a Chinese site called CNMO got its hands on what seem to be images of Honor’s latest flagship model being compared to the Nintendo Switch, touting a considerably larger display with clearer image details.

A few days later, the brand’s teasers confirmed a very large screen with minimal bezels, also hinting at a massive battery and a “cool” device, in turn suggesting high performance without overheating—an asset great for gaming.

A giant 6.95-inch AMOLED screen with a full HD+ resolution (2,220 x 1080 pixels) has since then been confirmed by a listing on the Chinese equivalent of FCC, which usually means that a phone will soon be ready for commercial release in China.

Could this be a phone for gamers? Presumably comfortable to hold with two hands in landscape mode, the phone is very thin (7.65mm thick) and not too heavy (230g). It packs a 4,900mAh battery, allowing it to last multiple days—good for quite a bit of gaming.

The brand might be aiming to compete with the recent release of gaming phones from Razer and Asus. The leaked images show the phone running “PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”, according to Android Authority, which also noted that “These are two games that Huawei specifically said its GPU Turbo gaming performance technology will support.”

As for storage, the RAM will either be 6GB or 8GB, with internal storage up to 256GB and a microSD slot that supports a further 256GB, totaling at 512GB. Powering the device will be an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.4GHz. The Note 10 will also come with the latest EMUI interface.

The cameras will provide good-quality photographs with a 16MP and 24MP dual set-up on the back and a 13MP selfie snapper.

The Honor Note 10 will ship with the Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Priced and global availability will be announced at the launch on July 31. — AFP-Relaxnews