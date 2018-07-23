16 new HFMD cases recorded in Pahang

KUANTAN, July 23 — Sixteen new cases of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have been recorded in the state, involving pupils from nine schools in five districts.

State Education director Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus, in a statement here today said in the Kuantan district, the affected pupils comprised three from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJKC) Semambu and one from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Panching Utara.

He said six pupils of SK Kampung Awah in Maran had contracted the disease.

“There is one case each at SK Gua, SK Wan Ibrahim and SK Penjom in Lipis and another at SK Jalan Bahagia, Temerloh. In Bentong, there were two cases, one each at SJKC Khai Mun Chamang and SK Sulaiman,” he said.

Tajuddin said however all the affected schools were remained open except for the SK Damak in Jerantut which had been ordered to close for five days until this Friday after its 53 pupils were found to be suffering from the disease.

Meanwhile, in GEORGE TOWN, the number of HFMD cases in Penang has dropped for three consecutive days since last Thursday, according to state Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin.

He said there were 78 cases recorded on Thursday which dropped to 52 on Friday and 51 on the following day.

“Despite the drop in new cases, the cumulative number is still high, namely at 2,341 cases as at July 21, compared to 1,099 cases in the same period last year,” he told reporters here today.

Dr Afif said 30 premises remained closed, involving 10 kindergartens, seven nurseries, six primary schools, six preschool classes and one childcare centre.

He said of the nine HFMD-infected children hospitalised, one each were being treated at the Penang Hospital and the Seberang Jaya Hospital, while the rest were at private hospitals.

According to Dr Afif, so far, the state Health Department had no plan to close down public playgrounds and amusement centres in shopping malls due to HFMD.

However, he urged operators of amusement centres to clean up their premises periodically to prevent the spread of the disease. — Bernama