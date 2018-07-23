Man jailed for possession of IS-related material on pendrive

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A father of two was sentenced to three years in jail by the High Court here today for having documents and videos related to the Daesh terrorist group in a pendrive last year.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak sentenced Mohd Fairul Azhar Jaafar, 34, a former quality controller in a factory, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing material related to the terrorists.

In his judgment, Mohd Sofian said it was a serious crime and if not arrested, the accused would likely sympathise with their cause and join the terrorist group.

“Your action is still wrong even though those items are your personal possession and not disseminated publicly. As a result of your actions, you are losing your job and troubling your family.

“After taking into account the seriousness of the offence, the public interest factor and the increase in cases of violence today the court sentences you to three years in jail from the date you were arrested on May 25, 2017,” he said.

He was charged with committing the offence in front of the Human Resources Office of ICHOR Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Jalan Anggerik Mokara, Kota Kemuning, Section 31, Shah Alam, Selangor at 1.15 pm on May 25, 2017.

The accused, who has thyroid was charged under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment not exceeding seven years or a fine, and also be liable to forfeiture of any such item.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Syazwani Mohamad Sobry prosecuted while lawyer Mohd Hezri Shaharil represented Mohd Fairul Azhar.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, a police team arrested the accused and on inspecting him had found the pendrive containing material suspected to be related to the terrorist group that had been downloaded by the accused from the Internet.

The accused confessed to having downloaded the documents and videos via auto download to his cell phone through the apps Telegram ‘Risalah Mujahid’ before transferring all the documents, videos and audios into the pendrive. — Bernama