PAM 2018 returns with RM300,000 worth of prizes

(From third left) — Astro community affairs vice-president Datuk David Yap, Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad chief brand officer Fiona Liao, Jeganathan, Panasonic Malaysia general manager Chew Keng Heng, Malindo Air.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The search for the best amateur golfer continues with the 21st edition of the Prudential Astro Masters (PAM), making it the longest and most successful national amateur golf series in Malaysia.

PAM 2018 offers amateur golfers the platform to show off their skills that could earn them the top berths to compete at the Grand Finals in Phnom Penh, Cambodia where they could stand a chance to win prizes worth over RM300,000.

There will also be a hole-in-one prize of a golf tour package for two including air tickets, accommodation and a round of golf in St Andrews, Scotland worth over RM30,000 as well as a sure-to-win hole-in-one prize of a 65-inch Panasonic LED full HD TV.

Teeing off at Tropicana Golf and Country Club on Aug 1, there will be 10 qualifying rounds across five states, where five of the courses are among the top 10 in Malaysia.

PAM 2018 organising chairman P. Jeganathan said the tournament is considered the most popular amateur golf series in Malaysia and is arguably the most awaited event by amateur golfers every year.

“PAM 2018 promises an even greater golfing experience for participants, including qualifying rounds at the top five courses in Malaysia plus a Grand Final in Cambodia not to mention a hole-in-one prize of a Golf Tour Package for two people in Scotland along with many other attractive prizes,” he continued.

Meantime, Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad chief customer and marketing officer Eric Wong said this year marks the 10th consecutive year that Prudential has been the title sponsor for PAM 2018, quite the longest and most prestigious national amateur golf series in Malaysia.

“It has been a privilege to partner with Astro for the past decade and we are excited and honoured to be part of the Astro Masters’ journey.

“At Prudential, we believe that sport is an important part of Malaysian culture and has tremendous power to inspire and unite us as a nation. We hope that tournaments such as this will continue to provide the opportunities and platforms to discover more local golf talents,” Wong added.

To participate, Astro customers are entitled to a special registration fee of RM350 while non-Astro customers may register at a fee of RM450 at www.tfcmgolf.com.

Golf enthusiasts can catch the highlights of PAM 2018 on Astro SuperSport 3 HD on TV and mobile devices via Astro GO.