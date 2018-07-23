Contractor enforces layoffs, pay cuts after ECRL suspension

A man looks at a map of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) during a ground-breaking ceremony in Tunjong, Kota Baru, April 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) main contractor said today it hopes the government will lift the project’s suspension order soon, confirming that it is trimming down its workforce.

In a statement, China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL) also said that it will offer pay cuts to its remaining staff.

It said it has taken the necessary steps to rationalise its workforce, who are mostly from its non-critical departments.

The contractor said the exercise was carried out in accordance with the employment contracts with its staff and in compliance with local and international laws.

“All affected staff have been compensated fairly and according to prevailing contracts.

In addition, CCC-ECRL has also offered pay reduction and non-pay leave to other staff.

“As requested by asset owner Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL), CCC-ECRL has also retained a considerable number of local staff to secure work sites.

“We are hopeful that the suspension of work is only temporary,” the company said, adding that it would cooperate with the government while the project is under review.

It was reported last Saturday that almost half of some 2,000 workers, mostly Malaysians, on the project have been laid off since suspension on July 3.

Channel News Asia reported that only 30 per cent of the entire workforce on the project in Bentong, Pahang, were foreigners.

“While negotiation is ongoing with China on ECRL, the fallout is already being felt on the ground following the project suspension on July 3rd.

“Half of the workforce has been retrenched, hurting mostly Malaysians. There are altogether 8 base camps, this is in Bentong, Pahang,” Channel News Asia Malaysia bureau chief Melissa Goh tweeted in her video report.

Channel News Asia reported that while some of the Chinese expatriates like engineers, the admin staff, and chefs’ families had gone back home on long leave, some local employees stayed at work.

Channel News Asia quoted industry sources as saying that the 688-km long rail project connecting the South China Sea off the east coast with shipping routes of the Straits of Melaka on the west will have to be scaled down.

The Pakatan Harapan government is reviewing the US$20 billion (RM94.5 billion) ECRL project among other “mega projects” in a bid to cut massive federal debt.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said last month that the project, reportedly at 15 per cent completion, could have a positive impact, but said the terms of its contracts must be renegotiated to bring down costs.