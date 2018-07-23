Chris Cornell to be honored with statue in his hometown of Seattlex

Chris Cornell would have turned 54 this year. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 23 — The late musician Chris Cornell is to be honored in Seattle with a life-size statue that will be raised in a public ceremony on August 29.

Vicky Cornell, wife of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, announced the news on July 20, on what would have been the singer’s 54th birthday.

She commissioned sculptor Nick Marras to create a life-size bronze statue of the rocker, depicting him with his “signature boots, dog tag, layers and long locks,” according to an announcement. She donated the sculpture to Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, calling it “our gift back to the tight-knit community that gave him his start.”

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) was designed by Frank O. Gehry and is located inside the Seattle Center next to the Space Needle. The statue of Chris Cornell will be displayed in front of the museum’s south entrance.

“MoPOP serves to celebrate the Seattle music scene and the luminaries who have emerged from the Northwest and Chris was a key figure who has made a lasting impact on generations worldwide,” said Jasen Emmons, Artistic Director, MoPOP.

Known as the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, and as a key figure in the grunge movement, Cornell committed suicide on May 18, 2017 at the age of 52. — AFP-Relaxnews