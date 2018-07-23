Speaker: Notice of Balakong seat vacancy to be submitted on Thursday or Friday

Well-wishers offering their final respects to Eddie Ng during his wake at Xiao En Centre, Cheras July 21, 2018. The notice of the vacancy of the Balakong state seat is expected to be submitted this Thursday or Friday following the Ng’s death. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, July 23 — Notice of the vacancy of the Balakong state seat following the death of its incumbent Ng Tien Chee in an accident early Friday morning is expected to be submitted to the Election Commission on Thursday or Friday.

Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim said notice of the vacancy is expected to b submitted after the late Ng’s funeral.

“It (the notice to EC) is expected this week after the funeral. Maybe Thursday or Friday,” he said in a Whatsapp message to Bernama here today.

In the incident at 12.40 am, Ng, 40, who was driving a Nissan XTrail vehicle from Kuala Lumpur to Kajang, died after he crashed into the back of a lorry at KM11.7 at the Grand Saga Expressway.

The state assemblyman from DAP died at the scene of accident from head wounds.

He leaves behind his wife Loh Hwa Hong, 39, and three children Ng Chin Wee, 17, Ng Chin Shian, 15, and Ng Chin Khai, 13.

In the 14th General Election, Ng retained his Balakong seat for the second term after defeating BN and PAS candidates with a majority of 35,538 votes. — Bernama