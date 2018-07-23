Actor Khalid Salleh dies this afternoon

Khalid Salleh (left) is survived by his wife Hamidah Abdullah. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Actor and theatre activist Khalid Salleh died today after he suffered breathing problems at the KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital here today.

His youngest son Mohd Asyiq, 24, said Khalid who was 70 years old, died at 3.20 pm today.

“He was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems at 8 am today, and admitted into the intensive care unit,” Mohd Asyiq told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said Khalid’s remains were taken to Masjid Baru Taman Kosas for the final funeral rites and buried at the Taman Kosas Muslim Cemetery in Ampang before Maghrib prayers.

Khalid is survived by his wife Hamidah Abdullah, 60, two sons and a daughter.

After the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee, Khalid was the second Malaysian actor to win the Best Actor award at the 43rd Asia-Pacific Film Festival in Taipei in 1998 for his role in the film Jogho.

His other films included Azizah The Legend, Abang, Buai Laju Laju and Hanyut. He also wrote a book titled ‘Melayu Hilang di Dunia.’

Earlier this year, news of his suffering went viral on the internet when a photo of him looking frail was circulated. —Bernama