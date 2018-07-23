Minister: Pakatan to reconsider pledge to abolish several laws, more research needed

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today that the PH government is now reconsidering its initial pledge to abolish several contentious laws. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is now reconsidering its initial pledge to abolish several contentious laws, law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today

He said that the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 (Act 803) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act 2014 (Act 762) however, are expected to be tabled to be repealed.

“The new government of chosen by the people, aims to guarantee the welfare of all citizens, regardless of faith and religion.

“In line with that, the Pakatan Harapan government has identified several laws which needs to be studied, to be abolished, such as the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15), Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959 (Act 297), Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (Act 30), Printing Presses and Publications (PPPA) Act 1984 (Act 30) and the National Security Council (NSC) Act 2016 (Act 776).

“However, a detailed study needs to be done by the government/departments/ agencies which are related, to decide whether the laws concerned need to be abolished, amended or replaced with new laws,” Liew said, adding that the government would also ensure an effective check and balance, via court review provisions and media freedom.

He was responding to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, who had asked the Prime Minister to state the list of laws which will be abolished, and the rationale for it.

On April 3, PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that the coalition will abolish several laws including the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 which was passed by Parliament, if they win the coming general election, Bernama reported.

Other laws which he reportedly pledged to abolish, include the Sedition Act 1948, Poca 1959, the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, the PPPA Act 1984 and the NSC Act 2016.

“We will also abolish some other provisions in the Penal Code, the Communications and Multimedia Act, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015,” Bernama quoted him telling a press conference.