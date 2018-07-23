Stock markets drop on deepening trade, currency war fears

An investor looks at a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, July 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 23 — Stock markets largely retreated today as jitters grew over potentially full-blown trade and currency wars, analysts said.

Around 1015 GMT, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 per cent compared with Friday’s close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 lost 0.2 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.5 per cent.

The dollar fought back versus the euro and pound, but fell against the yen.

“This week is likely to see focus remain on trade, with (US President Donald) Trump not one to take a back seat and remove himself from the spotlight,” noted Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

“Earnings season could provide a welcome distraction from the political theatre of trade wars but even here it’s going to feature as tariffs will have an impact on the outlooks of a number of companies and investors will be keen to hear their views.”

Ahead of the weekend, Trump attacked Washington’s main trading partners for their currency policies.

“China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, while the US is raising rates while the dollars gets stronger and stronger with each passing day — taking away our big competitive edge. As usual, not a level playing field,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s combative stance has compounded fears of an all-out trade and currency war, with the US slapping tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico, in addition to levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars.

In an interview with US channel CNBC broadcast Friday, Trump threatened to impose taxes on all Chinese imports, saying the US has been “ripped off by China for a long time”.

Tokyo’s stock market meanwhile dropped 1.3 per cent — falling for a third straight trading day — as a stronger yen hurt exporters, making their products less competitive abroad and eroding repatriated profits.

Oil markets rose, though analysts cautioned that concerns about the trade dispute would likely weigh on prices in the short to medium term.

Fears that tensions would escalate into a full-blown trade war dominated a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers at the weekend in Buenos Aires.

The final communique from the group of leading economies stressed “the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence” as worries have mounted.

EU finance chief Pierre Moscovici warned that “further trade escalation conflicts would negatively affect” all the countries involved, the US included. Protectionism benefits no one, and creates “no winners, only casualties”.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde agreed, and again spoke out against the tit-for-tat tariffs and urged that “trade conflicts be resolved via international cooperation without resort to exceptional measures”.

Key figures at 1015 GMT -

London — FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 7,648.23 points

Frankfurt — DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 12,539.57

Paris — CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 5,372.67

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 3,450.01

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 per cent at 22,396.99 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: FLAT at 28,240.44 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: UP 1.1 per cent at 2,859.54 (close)

New York — Dow: DOWN less than 0.1 per cent at 25,058.12 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1698 from US$1.1723 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3126 from US$1.3135

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.17 yen from 111.50 yen

Oil — Brent Crude: UP 66 cents at US$73.73 per barrel

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: UP 27 cents at US$68.53 per barrel

— AFP