Maxis unable to comment on Aircel-Maxis case

Maxis Bhd said it was not in a position to comment on the media reports regarding the Aircel-Maxis case. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Maxis Bhd said it was not in a position to comment on the media reports regarding the Aircel-Maxis case.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the telecommunication service provider said its unit, Maxis Mobile, has not been served with any official documents and was not aware of the allegations made against it.

It was reported that Maxis Founder T. Ananda Krishnan was among 18 named in India’s Central Bureau of Investigation’s charge sheet for the case.

According to the CBI, Maxis sought approval to subscribe for Rs18 crore worth (US$2.7 million/RM10.9 million) of Aircel shares in 2008 at 10 rupees each and amounting to Rs180 crore.

The CBI alleged that the real value of the deal, after including the premium, stood at Rs 3,200 crore and that this was seen in the Maxis proposal.

Separately, Bumi Armada Bhd, via its filing, said the company and its unit, Bumi Armada Navigation Sdn Bhd, was unable to comment, at this juncture, on the matter reported in the media.

Both Bumi Armada and Bumi Armada Navigation were also charged by the CBI. — Bernama