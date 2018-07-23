Sivarasa: New poverty eradication programmes in five states being studied

R. Sivarasa said the Rural Development Ministry is studying the implementation of new programmes to eradicate poverty in several states. — Picture by Choo Choo May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Rural Development Ministry is studying the implementation of new programmes to eradicate poverty in several states such as Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Sabah and Sarawak.

Its deputy minister R. Sivarasa said the move needed to be taken as these states received less attention in terms of poverty eradication efforts in the past.

“The government is committed in implementing programmes relating to poverty eradication and income generation besides reviewing new programmes that could be introduced especially in Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said when replying to a question from Leow Hsiad Hui (PH-Hulu Selangor) in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today,

He said among the programmes to be implemented are the hardcore poor public housing programme, skill training and career programme, income generation programme and other entrepreneurial programmes such as Rural Business Challenge to help increase the rural household income.

Sivarasa also said the government realised that there were still many Orang Asli in the country who had yet to enjoy a suitable living standard.

Hence, he said the ministry would set up various additional programmes to improve their welfare and economic status, including through consultation with community leaders. — Bernama