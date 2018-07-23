TM discontinues collaboration with TNB on NFP

A woman walks past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya outside Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has decided to discontinue its collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) in establishing a detailed joint proposal for the Nationwide Fiberisation Plan (NFP).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, TM said however, the discontinuation would not preclude TM from considering other collaborations with TNB should there be future business opportunities that would benefit both parties.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Agreement for this purpose on Jan 16. — Bernama