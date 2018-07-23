EU ambassadors call on DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today received a courtesy call from a group of European Union (EU) envoys, led by Maria Castillo Fernandez, at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya July 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today received a courtesy call from a group of European Union (EU) envoys at Perdana Putra, here.

Those present were 15 EU ambassadors who was led by the head of delegation of the EU to Malaysia, Maria Castillo Fernandez.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, discussed among others the EU-Malaysia Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) as well as cooperation in woman empowerment, gender equality and children right.

Palm oil issue was also discussed in the meeting in which Malaysia expressed its commitment to work with all European governments in promoting and sharing the right information about Malaysia’s palm oil production.

The EU seeks to phase out palm oil from transport fuel. However, earlier last month the EU lawmakers agreed to defer the ban to 2030 from 2021. — Bernama