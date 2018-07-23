Govt should get views before abolishing Sosma, says Lee Lam Thye

Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation senior vice-president, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, November 23, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The government should consider getting views and feedback from the police and other stakeholders before deciding to abolish the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), said Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said the move was to ensure that the proposed abolition of the act would not result in a spike in crime rate and terrorism activities.

“While we are all in favour of the need for human rights and ensure that the rights of those who are likely to be arrested are also protected, it is also important to safeguard the rights of the victims of crime,” he said in a statement, today.

Lee said among the stakeholders that the government should consult included law enforcement agencies and non-governmental organisations which were involved in anti-crime activities and human rights.

The statement added that soon after the Internal Security Act (ISA) was repealed in 2012 and followed by the release of former ISA detainees, there was a significant increase in the country’s crime rate as reported.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government would repeal laws that are oppressive especially the Sosma.

Dr Mahathir said the act, which was introduced during the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration, allowed the government to arrest anyone without having to go to court. — Bernama