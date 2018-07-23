Ringgit closes lower against greenback

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.0610/0650 against the US dollar from 4.0600/0630 recorded last Friday.

Meanwhile, the local unit was also down versus a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9757/9793 from 2.9687/9718 on Friday and eased against the euro to 4.7497/7548 from 4.7315/7366, previously.

The ringgit declined against the British pound to 5.3276/3341 from 5.2861/2904 and fell against the yen to 3.6536/6579 from 3.6108/6138 last Friday. — Bernama