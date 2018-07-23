Mara’s Bumiputera mission should not be politicised, says minister

Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks during a visit to MARA’s headquarters at Jalan Raja Laut July 23, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) should not be politicised as its objective of helping the Bumiputera community has always been clear, says newly-minted Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

In his first media address after meeting with Mara top brass today, Redzuan said all communities have to understand MARA’s objectives so as to not cause strife.

“If we see the parliamentary act (Majlis Amanah Rakyat Act 1966), we cannot deny the objective of Mara’s establishment,” he said, responding to claims that Subang Jaya MP R. Sivarasa had suggested that Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) should consider opening its doors to non-Bumis.

“Mara’s direction is clear, it is just that if it’s direction is not administered properly then we have to correct it with a parliamentary act.”

He added that weaknesses within the B40 income group should be addressed through Mara as many of those affected were Malay or Bumiputera.

“If the B40 category consists of mostly Malays, then we must identify weaknesses within the community and the administration of MARA must be improved through the ordinance of the Act set by parliament specifically for the Bumiputera.

“There is no question of it being political,” he said.

“Similarly, every company has their own objectives. This must be clear, even if Sivarasa comments on this he needs to understand the reason the Act was introduced in the first place.”

Last Friday, Sivarasa denied that he had proposed that MRSM be open to all races.

He also denied he had suggested MRSM change its name.