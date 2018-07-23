Zeti appointed chairman of Sime Darby Property

File picture shows former Bank Negara Governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz leaving Ilham Tower after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Sime Darby Property Bhd has appointed former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz as its new chairman, effective today.

Zeti, presently the Group Chairman of Permodalan National Bhd (PNB), succeeded Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar who resigned from the board on June 30, 2018.

In a statement, Sime Darby Property Group Managing Director Amrin Awaluddin said Zeti’s presence reaffirmed PNB’s commitment to the former and its transformation journey.

“We look forward to work under the chaimanship of Zeti in moving the company forward and to deliver value to our stakeholders,” he said.

The company also appointed Datin Norazah Mohamed Razali as the new chairman of the nomination and numeration committee, replacing Datuk Rohana Mahmood who resigned from the board on June 30, 2018. — Bernama