Thai police foil major attempt to smuggle drugs into Malaysia

Thai police foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal methamphetamine into Malaysia. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, July 23 — A major attempt to smuggle 400kg of “Ice” (crystal methaphetamine) and 77kg of heroin worth billions of Thai baht to Malaysia was foiled by the country’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

Six suspects including a woman were arrested in separate operations in Hatyai, Chumpon and Nakhon Si Thammarat last Thursday and Friday.

“NSB believed the drugs are destined for Malaysia,” said NSB’s Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk told the media here today, adding that a lorry transporting the drugs was intercepted at a petrol station in Kuanlong sub district, Hatyai.

Upon closer inspection, NSB officers found the drugs hidden under PVC pipes the lorry was carrying with the driver being detained for further interrogation.

Another three suspects whom the authorities believed acted as the syndicate’s “reconnaisance party” were picked up in Thungsong district, Chumpon, while another two suspects were nabbed in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

All suspects, aged between 27-53 years have been detained to facilitate further questioning.

Meanwhile, NSB southern provinces commander Maj Gen Kitti Sapaothong said the lorry was heading to Takbai in Narathiwat province, southern Thailand after making a brief stop at a petrol station in Hatyai.

Takbai is located near the Thai-Malaysian border.

“NSB Investigations revealed the suspects had transported drugs to Takbai several times before this,” he said, NSB officers began tracking the lorry after receiving intelligence information about its presence.

After an exhaustive search, they finally found the lorry in Hatyai at about 9pm (local time) last Thursday, said Sapaothong.

The NSB also also announced during today’s media conference that its officers seized nearly 10 million “Yaba” (Crazy) tablets and 700kg Ganja in two separate operations in Pathum Thani and Udon Thani on 22 July as well 11 July.

From July 11 until 22, NSB confiscated various types of drugs worth approximately 450 billion Baht (about RM56 million). — Bernama