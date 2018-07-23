BN MPs claim yet to receive promised RM100,000 allocation

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun is one of the BN MPs who told the Dewan Rakyat today that the PH government has yet to credit its promised RM100,000 allocation for them. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Three Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs told the Dewan Rakyat today that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has yet to credit its promised RM100,000 allocation for them.

Beluran MP Datuk Ronald Kiandee, Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun and Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman also criticised PH for not keeping to its promise.

“At the start of the new government’s win, the prime minister announced that the allocation will be given to both the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Opposition MPs, but until today we never got one letter. What say you, Beluran?” Hasbullah said, interjecting Ronald who was debating the King’s address.

Ronald then agreed, adding that he will claim what was promised to him.

“There are things which they stick to the manifesto. There are things which they cannot do, and they run away from the manifesto. But it’s okay. However, this one, I will claim; funding based on a transparent formula, which will be given to all MPs, to do their jobs, run their service centres.

“I am waiting for that. They said before Hari Raya, the money will be credited. How many days did we wait and checked our accounts? It didn’t come in. It is not in until now.

“We didn’t even ask for it, but they said before Hari Raya the allocation of RM100,000 will be in for Opposition members. We checked our accounts and asked our banks; Is it in yet? It’s still not in, Speaker!” Ronald said, to laughter from the floor.

Azizah then stood to interject, telling the Dewan Rakyat that her constituents too have been asking for the allocation.

“Do you realise that with such words, many people outside are always asking; Where is the allocation? Have you gotten it? We want it too!” she said.

Last month, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that the government will disburse the allocations to all MPs and states for the upkeep of their constituencies before Hari Raya Puasa which fell on June 15.

BN MPs have been allocated RM100,000 each by the PH federal government for the implementation of projects in their respective constituencies.

In contrast, their peers from the ruling coalition will get RM500,000 for their constituencies and RM200,000 for their service centres.

Previously, Opposition MPs did not get any allocations, while BN federal lawmakers reportedly were given a budget of up to RM5 million each to spend on their constituencies in 2016.

