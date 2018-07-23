Cop among 10 arrested over alleged involvement in RM7.8m drug syndicate

An auxiliary policemen was among 10 men arrested around Ampang here for allegedly being involved in a drug trafficking and distribution syndicate worth around RM7.8 million. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — An auxiliary policemen was among 10 men arrested around Ampang here for allegedly being involved in a drug trafficking and distribution syndicate worth around RM7.8 million.

Bernama reported today that the men, aged between 25 and 46, were arrested last Saturday by a team from the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation department (JSJN), in a joint investigation with China’s National Narcotics Control Commission (CNNCC).

Bukit Aman JSJN director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh reportedly said cops found 156kg of drugs believed to be methamphetamine during the operation.

The drugs, he said, was found in tea bags hidden in a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive in a Ampang supermarket parking lot.

“The drugs were from a neighbouring country and were sold for the local and foreign markets,” he told a press conference at the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters today.

All the suspects have been remanded for seven days until July 28 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which covers the offence of drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Mohmad said police had recovered RM 111.83 million of drugs in various cases since the beginning of the year.

He said this included 1,403kg of methamphetamine, 19.27kg of ketamine, 163,300 erimin 5 pills, 73,533 yaba pills, 349,800 ecstasy pills, 1,315 kg of marijuana, and 509kg of heroin.

He added that 84,693 locals and 5,167 foreigners were arrested in relation to the cases in this period.