Keanu Reeves pulls off horseback stunt for ‘John Wick 3’

Keanu Reeves poses at the premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ in Los Angeles January 30, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 23 — Keanu Reeves was recently seen pulling off quite an epic stunt for John Wick 3: Parabellum on the streets of Brooklyn in New York.

Images and short clips shared on social media showed Reeves riding a horse while weaving through traffic and trying to shoot at a bike for the upcoming movie.

The 53-year-old actor sure hasn’t slowed down a single bit and we definitely can’t wait to see the whole action sequence in the movie.

John Wick 3 is scheduled for release on May 17, 2019.

Give this man a horse ! John wick horse back riding in New York #johnwick3 #keanureeves pic.twitter.com/Hl0aRwshii — Keanu Reeves TheClub (@Keanu_TheClub) July 15, 2018

