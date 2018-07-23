Malay Mail

Keanu Reeves pulls off horseback stunt for ‘John Wick 3’

Published 22 minutes ago on 23 July 2018

By Serena Kaur

Keanu Reeves poses at the premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ in Los Angeles January 30, 2017. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, July 23 — Keanu Reeves was recently seen pulling off quite an epic stunt for John Wick 3: Parabellum on the streets of Brooklyn in New York.

Images and short clips shared on social media showed Reeves riding a horse while weaving through traffic and trying to shoot at a bike for the upcoming movie.

The 53-year-old actor sure hasn’t slowed down a single bit and we definitely can’t wait to see the whole action sequence in the movie.

John Wick 3 is scheduled for release on May 17, 2019.

 

