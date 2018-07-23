MPO 20th anniversary special season highlights

The MPO’s 20th-anniversary special season will commence on Aug 17 with a gala concert. — Pictures courtesy of the MPO

PETALING JAYA, July 23 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special season with an exciting line-up that is set to thrill music lovers.

Unlike its previous seasons, the special season will run from August to December, kicking off on the same date of its inaugural concert on Aug 17, 1998.

Here are some highlights to look out for:

August

Aug 17 and Aug 18: MPO 20th Anniversary Gala Concert

The season will begin with a Gala Concert on Aug 17, the same date as the MPO’s inaugural concert in 1998, that will see renowned Dutch conductor Jac van Steen leading the orchestra to play Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Smetana’s Bartered Bride Overture. The gala concert will also feature Malaysian pianist Tengku Irfan, who will dazzle audiences with Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Aug 25 and Aug 26: Brahms’ Double & Beethoven’s Fifth

South Korean violinist Soyoung Yoon will make her DFP debut next month.

The season will see the debut of rising stars South Korean violinist Soyoung Yoon and Hungarian cellist Istvan Vardai who will take on Brahm’s Concerto for Violin and Cello and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in the MPO Brahms’ Double & Beethoven’s Fifth concert.

September

Sept 15 and Sept 16: Semalam Di Malaya

Take a trip down memory lane to mark 61 years of Malaysian Independence with timeless tunes such as Semalam Di Malaya, Airmata Berderai, Tanah Pusaka and Jauh-Jauh featuring surprise guest artists.

Sept 22 and Sept 23: Mozart: The Final Symphonies

Mozart fans won’t want to miss this performance with conductor Naohisa Furusawa who will take audiences through the Austrian maestro’s last three symphonies – Symphony No. 39, Symphony No. 40 and Symphony No. 41.

Sept 29 and Sept 30: The Music of Hans Zimmer

A special treat awaits movie buffs as the MPO showcases Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer’s beloved and recognisable works that include Gladiator, The Dark Knight and The Da Vinci Code.

Pink Martini returns to Kuala Lumpur for a one night only concert in October. October

Oct 6 and Oct 7: National Geographic: Symphony For Our World

Nature lovers will want to catch National Geographic: Symphony For Our World, a musical showcase that promises an incredible symphonic experience, evoking nature in all its splendour.

Oct 14: Upin & Ipin with the MPO

Catch Malaysia’s favourite twins as the MPO performs live accompanied by colourful animations of the popular animated series.

Oct 22: Pink Martini, one night only

Known for their take on vintage music, American band Pink Martini returns to the DFP after its successful 2010 performance. Dubbed the ‘little orchestra’ Pink Martini will delight fans with a range of genres from classical to jazz and classic pop to Latin music.

November

Nov 3 and Nov 4: Ray Chen performs Symphonie Espagnole

Violin virtuoso Ray Chen and the MPO performs Lalo’s sizzling Symphonie Espangnole, Ravel’s shimmering Pavane and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8.

Nov 17 and Nov 18: The Music of Billy Joel

Dubbed the new voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook, catch vocalist Michael Cavanaugh take on Billy Joel’s signature hits such as New York State of Mind, Piano Man and A Hard Day’s Night.

Nov 28: Tomok vs Black

Malaysian artists Tomok and Black meet in a vocal duel, bringing a slice of rock and powerful ballads to the DFP.

Vocalist Michael Cavanaugh will sing Billy Joel’s signature hits in November. December

Dec 1 and Dec 2: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Conductor Gonzalez-Monjas makes his DFP debut with Vivaldi’s beloved Four Seasons that still proves to be popular almost 300 years after it was written.

Dec 16: Once Upon A Tune

Fresh from its 10th-anniversary milestone, the MPYO plays three enchanting pieces – Humperdinck’s Hansel & Gretel Overture, Falla’s Three Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony.

Subscriptions and tickets are on sale now. Visit mpo.com.my for more details or call the box office at 03-2331 7007 or email [email protected].