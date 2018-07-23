Malay Mail

Iran says Pompeo's remarks interference in state matters, says Tasnim

Published 16 minutes ago on 23 July 2018

Pompeo had previously denounced Iran's leaders as being a 'mafia'. — Reuters pic
ANKARA, July 23 — Iran said today US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech against Iran’s clerical rulers was an interference in its affairs, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“Pompeo’s speech on Sunday was a clear interference in Iran’s state matters...such policies will unite Iranians who will overcome plots against their country,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

Pompeo yesterday denounced Iran’s leaders as a “mafia” and promised unspecified backing for Iranians unhappy with their government. — Reuters

