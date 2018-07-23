Attention durian lovers: Get your fix for just RM15 at the Penang Durian Fest 2018

The Penang Durian Fest will be held at Mydin Mall in Bukit Mertajam over a two-day period. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — Calling all durian lovers! Next weekend is your chance to savour a variety of durians for only RM15 per person.

This year’s Penang Durian Fest will be held on the mainland, at Mydin Mall in Bukit Mertajam, over a two-day period, according to state executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin.

The agriculture, agro-based industries, rural development and health committee chairman said more than 10 tonnes of durians will be available during the festival.

“Tickets to enter the durian fest is only RM15 per person for adults and RM10 for children under 12 years old,” he said in a press conference today.

He said this is the first time the festival is held on the mainland as previously, the festival was traditionally held in Balik Pulau.

“The festival will feature different types of durians for the public to try during the festival but additional charges will apply for some varieties,” he said.

The festival will feature hybrid durians such as Musang King, Blackthorn, Kapri, Ang Heh (red prawn) and many more.

“Some of the durians will be for sale so those interested can also buy these to enjoy back home,” he said.

The festival, which falls on July 28 and 29, is jointly organised by the Penang state government, the Central Seberang Perai land and district office, Penang agriculture department, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and Seberang Perai Municipal Council.

Dr Afif said other activities are also lined up throughout the two days including the Best Durian 2018, The Champion of Champions, the northern region durian champion and events like durian eating contest and colouring contest.

The two-day event starts at 10am and ends at 10pm.