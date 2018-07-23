Malay Mail

Pakatan presidential council confirms DAP candidate for Balakong poll

By Sharina Ahmad

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail said PH will field a candidate from DAP to contest in the Balakong by-election following its incumbent Eddie Ng’s death in a car crash. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
BANGI, July 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will field a candidate from DAP to contest in the by-election for the Selangor state seat of Balakong, following its incumbent Eddie Ng’s death in a car crash, the ruling coalition’s president said today.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the decision was made during a PH presidential council meeting.

The Election Commission has yet to decide on the by-election date.

The Balakong by-election is the second to be held after the May 9 general election.

It comes on the heels of the August 4 poll for Sungai Kandis, another state seat in Selangor, which also became vacant following the death of its elected representative.

Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee, 40, died in a car crash at about 12.30am on July 20 when his Nissan X-Trail SUV rammed into the back of a highway cleaning truck at KM11.7 of the Grand Saga Highway.

The DAP lawmaker who was defending his Balakong first seat won in 2013, kept the state seat with a very comfortable 35,538 majority over his Barisan Nasional and PAS rivals.

