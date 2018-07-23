Watch these college kids try to guess music from the 70’s (VIDEO)

Popular YouTube channel React got a bunch of college kids to try and guess songs from the 70s.

LOS ANGELES, July 23 — If you’re up for another round of guess that song, popular YouTube channel React have rounded up a bunch of college kids and challenged them to guess popular songs from the 70s.

The channel, which boasts quite a large following, often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything from movies to songs and more.

Among the songs the teens had to guess included classics like I Shot the Sheriff by Eric Clapton, Boogie Shoes by KC and The Sunshine Band, American Pie by Don Mclean, Funkytown by Lipps Inc and more.

Play along with the clip below to see how many songs you can identify correctly.