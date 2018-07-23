Penang exco: HFMD on decline, but numbers still high

Afif reminded parents of children with HFMD to quarantine their children at home for 10 days so as not to infect others. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — Reports of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in Penang have fallen since Thursday, said Dr Afif Bahardin.

The state exco said there were 78 cases recorded on Thursday, which fell to 52 and 51 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

“Even though we see a slight decrease in cases, cumulatively, the number of cases here is still high at 2,341 total cases as at July 21 compared to 1,099 cases in the same period last year,” he said in a press conference today.

He said 30 premises remained closed, but explained that all save for two new locations ordered to shutter on Friday were already shut previously.

The 30 premises included six primary schools, seven nurseries, 10 kindergartens, one daycare and six pre-school centres.

The six primary schools with classroom closures are SJKC Sun Min 1, SK Saujana Indah, SK Sungai Bakap, SJKC Moh Gee Pusat, SJKC Beng Teik dan SJKC Kwang Hwa.

Dr Afif said there are still nine active patients, with one each in Penang Hospital and Seberang Jaya Hospital while the rest are in private hospitals.

On the continued spread of a HFMD death on social media, he said this has yet to be verified.

“I can’t confirm if there is such a case as any deaths concerning a child will need a mortality review under the state health department,” he said.

He urged the public not to share or accept such claims on social media that were not verified by the authorities.

The agriculture, agro-based industries, rural development and health committee chairman said the state currently still did not plan to close down public playgrounds or amusement centres in malls.

“The health department officers will conduct checks on these places along with other related premises to ensure that the operators maintain the cleanliness of the premises,” he said.

He also urged operators of amusement centres and indoor playgrounds in shopping malls to thoroughly clean their areas.

“We hope the operators will clean up their premises and equipments to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said.

HFMD is caused by viral infections of the Coxsackie A16 and Enterovirus 71 (EV71) strains.

The virus is spread through saliva, blisters and faeces of those infected.

Symptoms of the disease included fever, rashes or blisters on the palms and feet and ulcers in the mouth and tongue.

Dr Afif reminded parents of children with HFMD to quarantine their children at home for 10 days so as not to infect others.