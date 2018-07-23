Perak exco: All state councils to appoint officials within week

IPOH, July 23 — The 15 local councils in the state will name all of their 312 councillors inside this week, said state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Paul Yong.

Yong said the appointments will allow the officials to begin performing their duties.

He also explained that the state government initially wanted to stop the practice of appointing non-governmental organisations representatives to such councils, but decided to retain these as it felt they could still contribute.

“We will maintain the two-seat quota in all the councils for NGOs and the state Pakatan Harapan council will meet tonight to finalise the names of the NGOs,” he said.

Yong was speaking to reporters at his office at the State Secretariat building here today.

None of the previous NGO appointees will be returned, he added before denying the state government was pressured into the reversal.

Yong said DAP would receive most of the appointments, followed by Amanah, PKR and Bersatu.

Separately, Yong announced the appointment of Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam as his political secretary in charge of non-Muslim and Indian affairs.